Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 2.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Alibaba Group worth $3,204,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.62. 15,301,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. The company has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

