Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.38. Alico shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 21,522 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Alico alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $278.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Alico in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the second quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.