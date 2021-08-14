Alitas Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges (ALT)

Alitas (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Alitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alitas has a market capitalization of $53.13 million and approximately $356,799.00 worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alitas has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,798.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.42 or 0.01428278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00347221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00117848 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001582 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002344 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Alitas

Alitas (CRYPTO:ALT) is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

Buying and Selling Alitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

