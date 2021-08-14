All Sports (SOC) Achieves Market Cap of $26.76 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $26.76 million and $3.52 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.95 or 0.00879990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00101958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044452 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

