Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 242.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.73% of Allegiant Travel worth $23,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.78. 87,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,438. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $112.71 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

