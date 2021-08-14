Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 170.5% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

