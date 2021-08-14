Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 38,977 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,977 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.60% of UDR worth $86,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after buying an additional 726,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after acquiring an additional 107,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UDR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,121,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.95.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

