Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 6,455 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $81,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $49,541,857. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,887.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,912.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,620.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,746.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.