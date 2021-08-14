Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475,310 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.49% of Fisker worth $85,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fisker by 183.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

