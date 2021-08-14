Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.25% of The RealReal worth $76,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in The RealReal by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $223,401.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,028,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,616,048.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,653 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REAL. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

