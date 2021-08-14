Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.02% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $75,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $177.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.36. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

