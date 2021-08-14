Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $78,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $198.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.38 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.96. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

