Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 174,131 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,131 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $76,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

