Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 286,140 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,140 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.18% of Outset Medical worth $73,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

OM stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,482,908. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

