Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,323 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.64% of Cactus worth $73,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 1,747.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cactus by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cactus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cactus by 157.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

WHD opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

