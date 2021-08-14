Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,688 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.07% of Voya Financial worth $80,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $785,230. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.