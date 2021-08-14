Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,543,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,225 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.18% of Dril-Quip worth $86,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 16.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

