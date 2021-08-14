Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,964 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.90% of OneMain worth $72,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.