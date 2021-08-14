Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $65.69 Million Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,002 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.52% of Certara worth $65,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Certara by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $533,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,632,930 shares of company stock worth $198,614,486. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

