Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $68.13 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,602 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $68,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 300.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 99,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 7.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.82.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

