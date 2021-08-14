Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $78.45 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903,018 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.54% of Apollo Global Management worth $78,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,642,000 after buying an additional 506,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,198,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,297,000 after buying an additional 106,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,362,000 after buying an additional 270,993 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,281,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,228,999 shares of company stock worth $131,162,910. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

APO stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

