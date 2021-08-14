Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $79.77 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,014 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Biogen worth $79,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price target (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $342.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

