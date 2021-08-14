Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $79.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,878 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $79,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.7% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 718,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,039,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 138,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

