Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $83.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $83,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $77.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.70.

