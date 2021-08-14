Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $83.70 Million Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,725 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.29% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $83,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,127,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,222,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 61,728 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,369,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 164,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $72.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

