Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $84.62 Million Stock Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.26% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $84,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYFM opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.44. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -314.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

