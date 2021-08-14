Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $85.83 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,099 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.16% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $85,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $209,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $55.71.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

