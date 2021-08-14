Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $86.24 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $86,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $86.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.