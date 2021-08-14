Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,071 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.24% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $82,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,678,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $18,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after purchasing an additional 424,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 142,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 79.9% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 273,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 121,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.