Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $75.51 Million Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,507,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.18% of Mister Car Wash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

MCW opened at $19.64 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

