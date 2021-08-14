Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 196,977 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,977 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $72,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

