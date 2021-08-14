Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 281,474 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,474 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.32% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $75,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 88,473 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 93,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $658,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,636.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,990 shares of company stock worth $6,414,966. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

