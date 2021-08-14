Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 45,716 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.68% of Safehold worth $70,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 68.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAFE opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

