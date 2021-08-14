Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 599,964 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 2,272.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,964 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.32% of Armstrong World Industries worth $67,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13,371.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,226,000.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

