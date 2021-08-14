Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 93,924 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 93,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.53% of Innospec worth $78,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,905,000 after purchasing an additional 137,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

