Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,760 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 26,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.56% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $83,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 168.0% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM opened at $59.14 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $77.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

