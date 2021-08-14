Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3,770.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986,795 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.79% of Air Lease worth $85,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Air Lease by 5.8% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 124,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AL opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

