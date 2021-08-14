Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Delta Air Lines worth $66,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $334,290. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

