Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 424,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.43% of Masco worth $64,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 114.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after acquiring an additional 960,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Masco by 43.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,361,000 after buying an additional 426,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.11. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.