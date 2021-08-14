Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.94% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $80,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.