Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 136,060 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,060 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 621,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $49,591,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.05. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.