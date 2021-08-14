Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,660 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $80,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,851.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,558.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,032.00 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

