Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 223,308 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.31% of Legend Biotech worth $77,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 25.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

LEGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $40.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.96. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

