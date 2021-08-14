Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 296,720 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,720 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of HCA Healthcare worth $80,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,892,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total transaction of $752,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares in the company, valued at $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $255.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.