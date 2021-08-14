Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,044 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.35% of Essex Property Trust worth $68,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.94.

Shares of ESS opened at $316.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $336.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.