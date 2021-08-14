Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 329,583 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,234,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 329,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $77,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

NYSE:F opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.