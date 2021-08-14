Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 38,192 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,192 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Newmont worth $77,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,528. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

