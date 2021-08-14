Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,881 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of Ameriprise Financial worth $78,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $272.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $273.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.