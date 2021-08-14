Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 55,454 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,454 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of AON worth $72,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.88.

Shares of AON opened at $277.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $277.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

