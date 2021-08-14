Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $76.79 Million Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,532,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,793,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of FIGS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.